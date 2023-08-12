Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, Aug. 12
MLB
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Sydney
England vs. Colombia, 6:30 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
Australia vs. France, 3 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.
PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England
LIV - Bedminster - N.J.
TENNIS
ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto
WTA - Polish Open, Poland
WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis, Ind.
NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Sunday, Aug. 13
MLB
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.
PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England
LIV - Bedminster - N.J.
TENNIS
ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto
ATP — Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200, Indianapolis, Ind.
NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.