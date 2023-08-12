Live updates: Maui fires
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Saturday, Aug. 12

MLB

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Sydney

England vs. Colombia, 6:30 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

Australia vs. France, 3 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.

PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England

LIV - Bedminster - N.J.

TENNIS

ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto

WTA - Polish Open, Poland

WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis, Ind.

NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Sunday, Aug. 13

MLB

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.

PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England

LIV - Bedminster - N.J.

TENNIS

ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto

ATP — Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200, Indianapolis, Ind.

NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.