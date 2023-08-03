FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, August 4

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Adelaide

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.

FISHING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit

7 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at NY Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — New York at Minnesota

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia

