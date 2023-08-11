Live updates: Maui fires
Sports

Sports on TV for August 12 -13

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 12

3ICE HOCKEY

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:15 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at B.C.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland

11:45 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United

3 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals

_____

Sunday, August 13

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

_____