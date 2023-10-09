Israel-Palestinian conflict
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated CB Kyler Gordon and OL Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Mattias Norlinder and LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Austin Watson to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned C/LW Nick Abruzzese and Cs Roni Hirvonen and Ryan Tverberg to Toronto (AHL). Loaned RW Max Ellis, LW Nick Robertson and D Marshall Rifai to Toronto. Returned G Dennis Hildeby and D Topi Niemela to Toronto.