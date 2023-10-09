Monday’s Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated CB Kyler Gordon and OL Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve to practice.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Mattias Norlinder and LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Austin Watson to a one-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned C/LW Nick Abruzzese and Cs Roni Hirvonen and Ryan Tverberg to Toronto (AHL). Loaned RW Max Ellis, LW Nick Robertson and D Marshall Rifai to Toronto. Returned G Dennis Hildeby and D Topi Niemela to Toronto.