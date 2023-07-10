FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Other news
FILE - Calgary Flames center Akim Aliu (29) controls the puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Victor Bartley (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game April 23, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they've been doing over the past three years. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger, File)
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition.
FILE - United States forward Hilary Knight, center, holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, April 16, 2023. Patience remains the operative word from United States star Knight on the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s long-awaited bid to launch its own pro league. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
A new women’s hockey league launches in January. There’s plenty of work to do before then
The stage is set for a new women’s hockey league to begin in January. The Professional Hockey Federation was bought out and members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association unanimously ratified a collective bargaining agreement and constitution.
FILE - Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jayna Hefford shakes hands with people associated with the hall before a hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils in Toronto, Nov. 9, 2018. Organizers announced plans Friday, June 30, 2023, to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport's top players for years to come. PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey and PWHPA chief Jayna Hefford are expected to have leadership roles. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ratifies CBA to launch new league, AP source says
It’s game on for a new, yet-to-be named women’s pro hockey league to launch in January after union members cleared the final major hurdle by unanimously ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and a constitution, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told The Associated Press.
FILE - Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team's win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Organizers announced plans Friday, June 30, 2023, to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport's top players for years to come. The agreement ends a long standoff between the seven-team Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) and the PWHPA. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
A new pro women’s hockey league is set to launch in January with 6 teams in North America
A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has purchased the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Approved expansion membership for Lake Tahoe.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12=month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.