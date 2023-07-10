Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition.
It’s game on for a new, yet-to-be named women’s pro hockey league to launch in January after union members cleared the final major hurdle by unanimously ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and a constitution, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told The Associated Press.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates to a two-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
ECHL — Approved expansion membership for Lake Tahoe.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12=month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.