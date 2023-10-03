McCarthy vote
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Announced the retirement of manager Terry Francona.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SSs Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated CF Jose Siri.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Grant Anderson.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated C Jose Herrera and 1B Pavin Smith.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LF Jesse Winker, SS Owen Miller, OF Joey Wiemer and RHP Elvis Peguero.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed Tre Swilling to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed S Duron Harmon off the Baltimore practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Eric Stokes to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Justin Pugh to the practice squad. Released RB Taiwan Jones from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Denzel Mims and OT Obinna Eze to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed C James Hamblin on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted G Dylan Garand from Hartford (AHL).