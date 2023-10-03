Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Announced the retirement of manager Terry Francona.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SSs Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated CF Jose Siri.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Grant Anderson.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated C Jose Herrera and 1B Pavin Smith.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LF Jesse Winker, SS Owen Miller, OF Joey Wiemer and RHP Elvis Peguero.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed S Duron Harmon off the Baltimore practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Eric Stokes to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Justin Pugh to the practice squad. Released RB Taiwan Jones from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Denzel Mims and OT Obinna Eze to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Placed C James Hamblin on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted G Dylan Garand from Hartford (AHL).