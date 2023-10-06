Colorado funeral home
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired WR Chase Claypool from Chicago in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, pending a physical. Placed LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

Other news
FILE - Chris Snow, an assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames NHL hockey team, waves to the fans as his wife, Kelsie, looks on before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Boston. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, the Flames confirmed that Snow has died after a lengthy public battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 42. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies at 42 after lengthy public battle with ALS
FILE - Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event, June 17, 2023, in Boston. The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote on the weekend — by expanding its NHL Street Hockey program to Australia. The program is designed for children ages 6 to 16 and will eventually be instituted into some schools in Victoria state. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen, File)
Taking it to the streets: NHL tries to grow its game with an ‘ice’ hockey push Down Under
CORRECTS TO TAYLOR HEISE NOT TAYLER HEISE - Taylor Heise, right, shakes hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King after being selected first overall by Minnesota in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota picks Taylor Heise 1st in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed D Caleb Jones on waivers.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed D Marcus Bjork on waivers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned G Spencer Knight to Charlotte (AHL). Placed LW Grigori Denisenko, D Matt Kiersted, RW William Lockwood and F Alex True on waivers.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned LW Brennan Othmann to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed RW Wade Allison on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Mitchell Gibson from Hershey (AHL). Placed RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel, G Hunter Shepard, Cs Alex Limoges, Riley Sutter and Michael Sgarbossa, LW Joe Snively and Ds Dylan McIlrath and Chase Priskie on waivers. Reassigned C Ethen Frank to Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed Ds Lordanthony Grissom and Mark Louis and Fs Nick Prkusic, Jake Smith and Jordan Timmons.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Timothy Faulkner.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced the departure of Head Coach Adrian Heath. Named Assistant Coach Sean McCauley as interim head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Julian Haigh high performance director.