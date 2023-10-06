Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired WR Chase Claypool from Chicago in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, pending a physical. Placed LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed D Caleb Jones on waivers.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed D Marcus Bjork on waivers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned G Spencer Knight to Charlotte (AHL). Placed LW Grigori Denisenko, D Matt Kiersted, RW William Lockwood and F Alex True on waivers.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned LW Brennan Othmann to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed RW Wade Allison on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Mitchell Gibson from Hershey (AHL). Placed RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel, G Hunter Shepard, Cs Alex Limoges, Riley Sutter and Michael Sgarbossa, LW Joe Snively and Ds Dylan McIlrath and Chase Priskie on waivers. Reassigned C Ethen Frank to Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed Ds Lordanthony Grissom and Mark Louis and Fs Nick Prkusic, Jake Smith and Jordan Timmons.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Timothy Faulkner.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced the departure of Head Coach Adrian Heath. Named Assistant Coach Sean McCauley as interim head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Julian Haigh high performance director.