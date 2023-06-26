Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jordan Westburg from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk. Sent C Jose Godoy outright to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte (IL). Recalled CF Adam Haseley from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Nick Maton to Toledo (IL). Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jo Adell from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Eduardo Escobar on the restricted list. Sent C Chris Okey outright to Salt Lake.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Calvin Faucher and 2B Brandon Lowe to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Wong from Louisville. Designated RHP Randy Wynne for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia and RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson and INF Jacob Amaya to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 60-day IL and 3B Jean Segura from the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Eli Villalobos off waivers from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Pensacola (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of LHP T.J. McFarland from Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Tom Cosgrove to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Waived RHP Chad Kuhl. Selected the contract of RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Tui Tuipulotu to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for D Reilly Walsh.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Named Joel Bouchard head coach.