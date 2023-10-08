Israel-Palestinian conflict
Sunday’sTransactions

By The Associated Press
 
HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed LW Zach Sanford and G Ivan Prosvetov on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Tucson (AHL). Assigned LW Dylan Guenther to Tucson. Placed C Travis Boyd on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract.

Other news
FILE - Chris Snow, an assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames NHL hockey team, waves to the fans as his wife, Kelsie, looks on before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Boston. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, the Flames confirmed that Snow has died after a lengthy public battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 42. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies at 42 after lengthy public battle with ALS
FILE - Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event, June 17, 2023, in Boston. The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote on the weekend — by expanding its NHL Street Hockey program to Australia. The program is designed for children ages 6 to 16 and will eventually be instituted into some schools in Victoria state. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen, File)
Taking it to the streets: NHL tries to grow its game with an ‘ice’ hockey push Down Under
CORRECTS TO TAYLOR HEISE NOT TAYLER HEISE - Taylor Heise, right, shakes hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King after being selected first overall by Minnesota in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota picks Taylor Heise 1st in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft

OTTAWA SENATORS — Released RW Josh Bailey from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Loaned LW Jiri Smejkal to Belleville (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Akito Hirose from Abbotsford (AHL). Placed C Jack Studnicka and D Christian Wolanin on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Abbotsford. Acquired C Sam Lafferty from Toronto in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee announced that F Mike Vecchione has been suspended for one game as a consequence of a slashing incident in a preseason game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 6.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Tristan Thompson in a trade with Savannah.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Max Martin and G Ryan Bednard on load from Ontario (AHL). Added F J.D Greenway.

READING ROYALS — Added D Troy Murray, F Houston Wilson and G Eric Dop.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added Ds Jayson Dobay, Jake Schultz, Zsombor Garat, Fs Jack Quinlivan, Nick Pennucci, Gs Conor O’Brien, and Josh Boyko. Signed D Mike Higgins to a standard player contract (SPC).