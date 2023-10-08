Sunday’sTransactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed LW Zach Sanford and G Ivan Prosvetov on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Tucson (AHL). Assigned LW Dylan Guenther to Tucson. Placed C Travis Boyd on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Released RW Josh Bailey from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Loaned LW Jiri Smejkal to Belleville (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Akito Hirose from Abbotsford (AHL). Placed C Jack Studnicka and D Christian Wolanin on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to Abbotsford. Acquired C Sam Lafferty from Toronto in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee announced that F Mike Vecchione has been suspended for one game as a consequence of a slashing incident in a preseason game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 6.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Tristan Thompson in a trade with Savannah.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Max Martin and G Ryan Bednard on load from Ontario (AHL). Added F J.D Greenway.

READING ROYALS — Added D Troy Murray, F Houston Wilson and G Eric Dop.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added Ds Jayson Dobay, Jake Schultz, Zsombor Garat, Fs Jack Quinlivan, Nick Pennucci, Gs Conor O’Brien, and Josh Boyko. Signed D Mike Higgins to a standard player contract (SPC).