Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Alex Cook from the New York Giants practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated CB Jack Jones to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Noah Hallett to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Karel Plasek and D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American hockey league

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Brendan Perlini to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Ryan Mast to Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Nick Firmano to a contract through 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced head coach Mark Parsons will not return next season.