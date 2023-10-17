Tuesday’s Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Alex Cook from the New York Giants practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated CB Jack Jones to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Noah Hallett to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Karel Plasek and D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American hockey league
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Brendan Perlini to a professional try-out contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Ryan Mast to Maine (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Nick Firmano to a contract through 2026.
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced head coach Mark Parsons will not return next season.