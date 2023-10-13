Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced 1B coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach Jose Castro will not return in 2024. Bullpen coach Curt Hasler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnston have been offered positions in the player development system.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G David Singleton.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DE Frank Clark.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated DE Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed D Markus Niemelainen on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Clay Stevenson from Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando D Jay Jerome for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of a match penalty for an illegal check during an Oct. 13 game against Florida.