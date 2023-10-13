Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced 1B coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach Jose Castro will not return in 2024. Bullpen coach Curt Hasler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnston have been offered positions in the player development system.

Other news
FILE - Chris Snow, an assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames NHL hockey team, waves to the fans as his wife, Kelsie, looks on before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Boston. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, the Flames confirmed that Snow has died after a lengthy public battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 42. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies at 42 after lengthy public battle with ALS
FILE - Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event, June 17, 2023, in Boston. The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote on the weekend — by expanding its NHL Street Hockey program to Australia. The program is designed for children ages 6 to 16 and will eventually be instituted into some schools in Victoria state. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen, File)
Taking it to the streets: NHL tries to grow its game with an ‘ice’ hockey push Down Under
CORRECTS TO TAYLOR HEISE NOT TAYLER HEISE - Taylor Heise, right, shakes hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King after being selected first overall by Minnesota in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota picks Taylor Heise 1st in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G David Singleton.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DE Frank Clark.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated DE Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed D Markus Niemelainen on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Clay Stevenson from Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando D Jay Jerome for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of a match penalty for an illegal check during an Oct. 13 game against Florida.