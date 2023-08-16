Latest on Maui wildfires
Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Penrod on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Knapp on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Jake Brentz to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Nick Wittgren to Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP John McMillon from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from La Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Las Vegas. Sent RHP Mason Miller to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Brian O’Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Kelly on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Thompson for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hector Perez from Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Luke Weaver for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Vit Krejci.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Delontae Scott. Placed C Matt Hennessy on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve. Signed DB Collin Duncan. Waived DE Jalen Redmond with an injury designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Dwayne Washington. Waived DL Forrest Merrill with an injury designation.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived WR Jeff Cotton with an injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DE Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list. Wai ved LB Darius Harris with a injury designation.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Matt Hankins. Waived CB Kemon with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Troy Brown with an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Dalvin Cook. Released CB Javelin Guidry. Waived QB Chris Streveler from injured reserve with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Michael Dwumfour. Waived OLB Zach McCloud.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Farinacci to a two-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Aboubacar Keita to a multi-year contract through the 2025 season with an option for an additional year.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Signed F Kyle Jackson.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Andrew McCarthy assistant sports information director.