Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Penrod on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Knapp on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Jake Brentz to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Nick Wittgren to Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP John McMillon from Northwest Arkansas (TL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from La Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Las Vegas. Sent RHP Mason Miller to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Brian O’Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Kelly on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Thompson for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hector Perez from Durham (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Luke Weaver for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Vit Krejci.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Delontae Scott. Placed C Matt Hennessy on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve. Signed DB Collin Duncan. Waived DE Jalen Redmond with an injury designation.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Dwayne Washington. Waived DL Forrest Merrill with an injury designation.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived WR Jeff Cotton with an injury designation.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DE Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list. Wai ved LB Darius Harris with a injury designation.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Matt Hankins. Waived CB Kemon with an injury designation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Troy Brown with an injury designation.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Dalvin Cook. Released CB Javelin Guidry. Waived QB Chris Streveler from injured reserve with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Michael Dwumfour. Waived OLB Zach McCloud.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Farinacci to a two-year, entry-level contract.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Aboubacar Keita to a multi-year contract through the 2025 season with an option for an additional year.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Signed F Kyle Jackson.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Andrew McCarthy assistant sports information director.