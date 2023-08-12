Latest on Maui fires
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jason Foley from the bereavement list.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 1B Jose Abreu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 10. and RHP Phil Maton on the 15-day IL. Recalled INF David Hensley and HP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Long to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated LHP Josh Fleming. Transferred LHP Shane McClanahan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Hagen Danner on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nat Pearson from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Wisler on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Jordan Romano to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Buddy Kennedy from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Emmanuel Rivera to Reno. Designated OF Kristian Robinson for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tyler Cyr to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Recalled 1B Luken Baker from Memphis (IL).

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Ian Clarkin to the active list. Placed RHP Justin Alintoff on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Tae Hayes.

LAS VEGAS RAIDRS — Signed LB Kana’i Mauga and RB Darwin Thompson. Waived WR D.J Turner and LB Darius Harris with injury designations.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB C.J. Marable an OT Micah Vanterpool. Waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi and ST Jourdan Heilig.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry. Waived NT Robert Cooper.