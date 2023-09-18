Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Tanner Bibee on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Salvador Perez on the 7-day IL, retroactive to September 17. Transferred C Freddy Mann from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Cropley from Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Chris Devenski and SS Tristan Gray to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Derek Rodriguez for assignment. Activated then selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Young from the 7-day IL. Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Graham Ashcraft from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Carson Spiers to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Phillips from Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Ronnie Perkins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Braden Mann to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs.