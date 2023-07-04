Tuesday’s Transactions

This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Cionel Perez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Placed LHP James Paxton on the paternity leave list. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter and RHP Taylor Scott from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Oscar Colas from Charlotte (IL). Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Charlotte.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jo Adell and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Victor Mederos to Rocket City (SL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from the 15-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Placed C Carlos Perez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Optioned OF Conner Capel to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Chad Smith for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the paternity leave list. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Palencia from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Hayden Wesnecki. Transferred RHP Brad Broxberger to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Coco Montes to Albuquerque.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Trevor Gott. Selected the contract of OF DJ Stewart. Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham and INF Danny Mendick to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Denyi Reyes.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 15-day IL. Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Tyler Clegg and M Victor Griffith to short-term agreements.