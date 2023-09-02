Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Miami. Designated RHP Logan Gillaspie for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Zach Remillard from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Lucas Giolito. Optioned RHP James Karinchak to Columbus (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Devin Sweet from Seattle and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Devenski from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Darius Vines to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 15-day IL. Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Baltimore.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed C Wilson Ramos on the reserve/left team list. Released RHP Merandy Gonzalez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison, DB Tariq Carpenter and FB Zander Horvath to the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transferred F Ercan Kara to Samsunspor of Turkey’s Trendyol Super Lig for an undisclosed fee.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Jehrin Colbert director of operations for women’s basketball.