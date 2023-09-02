Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Miami. Designated RHP Logan Gillaspie for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Zach Remillard from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Lucas Giolito. Optioned RHP James Karinchak to Columbus (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Devin Sweet from Seattle and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Devenski from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Darius Vines to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 15-day IL. Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Baltimore.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed C Wilson Ramos on the reserve/left team list. Released RHP Merandy Gonzalez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison, DB Tariq Carpenter and FB Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Transferred F Ercan Kara to Samsunspor of Turkey’s Trendyol Super Lig for an undisclosed fee.
COLLEGE
YALE — Named Jehrin Colbert director of operations for women’s basketball.