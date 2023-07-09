Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk (IL).
Other news
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Zach Pop from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the paternity list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled RHP Andrew Bellatti from Lehigh Valley (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and G Shake Milton.