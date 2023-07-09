BBC suspends presenter
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Zach Pop from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the paternity list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled RHP Andrew Bellatti from Lehigh Valley (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and G Shake Milton.