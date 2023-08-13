Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kytle Barraclough to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Javier Baez on the bereavement list. Recalled SS Isan Diaz from Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Griffin Canning from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL). Recalled SS Osleivis Basabe from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day IL. Designated C Carson Kelly for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Jarvis from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryne Nelson to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Ben Lively to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins to the 90-man roster. Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Waived S Bubba Bolden with an injury designation.