Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kytle Barraclough to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Javier Baez on the bereavement list. Recalled SS Isan Diaz from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Griffin Canning from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL). Recalled SS Osleivis Basabe from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day IL. Designated C Carson Kelly for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Jarvis from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryne Nelson to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Ben Lively to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins to the 90-man roster. Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Waived S Bubba Bolden with an injury designation.