FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Joely Rodriguez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Garza to Worcester (IL).

Other news
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated OF Riley Greene from the 10-day IL and RHP Beau Brieske from the 60-day IL. Designated 2B Jonathan Schoop for assignment. Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RF George Springer on the paternity list. Recalled CB Nathan Lukes from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Diamondbacks on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno. Transferred RHP Drey Jameson to the 60-day IL from the 15-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed SS Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6, Recalled 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RF Henry Ramos for assignment. Optioned RHP Tony Santillan to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Mariot from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Edward Cabrera to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jake Cousins to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Brewers on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Abner Uribe from Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Miller for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jason Alexander from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Nashville.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Damian Jones from Utah.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Re-signed F Draymond Green.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football

EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Sam Acheampong from Toronto in exchange for a fifth-round CFL 2024 draft pick and negotiation rights to WR Xavier Gipson.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Released M Nahomi Kawasumi by mutual agreement.