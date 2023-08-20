Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brad Keller to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Austin Pruitt on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Dany Jimenez from Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Greene from the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled OF Brandon Marsh from Lehigh Valley (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 19th. Recalled OF Luis Matos from Sacramento (PCL).