Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brad Keller to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Austin Pruitt on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Dany Jimenez from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Greene from the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled OF Brandon Marsh from Lehigh Valley (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 19th. Recalled OF Luis Matos from Sacramento (PCL).