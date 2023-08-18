Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for returning to the dugout following his ejection during an August 15 game against Tampa Bay.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF/DH Eloy Jimenez on the paternity list. Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated LHP Daniel Norris for assignment. Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 7-day IL and RHP Michael Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis and LHP Tim Herrin from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of C Zack Collins from Columbus. Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Joe Ryan to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL and RHP Trevor Richards from the 15-day IL. Optioned OF Nathan Lukes and RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP Luke Weaver.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP J.T. Chargois to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ji Hwan Bae from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Triolo to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Dauri Moreta to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS —Placed LF Lars Nootbar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Masyn Winn from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to Fredericksburg (CRL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active list. Placed RHP Merandy Gonzalez on the IL, retroactive to August 14.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Braylon Jones to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Maureen Smith chief financial officer.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. Signed WR James Washington. Waived WR Malik Turner with an injury designation.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Kevin Wall to a two-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D John Copeland.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Placed G Thomas Hasal on the season-ending injury list.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed M Cole Mrowka.

COLLEGE

YORK (NY) — Named Brahuim Chhab head men’s soccer coach.