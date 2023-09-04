Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Logan Gillaspie off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred OF Jarren Duran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day IL. Designated C Seby Zavala for assignment. Recalled RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the paternity list. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Luis Medina from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Saalfrank from Reno (PCL). Transferred OF Dominic Fletcher from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Mariot from Louisville. Recalled RHPs Lyon Richardson and Casey Legumina from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Justin Alintoff to the active list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer. Signed CB Divaad Wilson to the practice squad. Re-signed WRs Daniel Arias, Andre Baccellia and Kaden Davis, DLs Eric Banks and Ben Stille, OLs Jackson Barton, Marquis Hayes and Hayden Howerton, Ss Andre Chachere and Jovante Moffatt, CBs Bobby Price and Quavian White and TE Blake Whitehert to the practice squad. Acquired TE Bernhard Seikovits as an international player exemption for the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Marquis Haynes on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Roy Lopez and G Keaton Sutherland from injured reserve with settlements.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Signed G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Jaray Jenkins from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Robbie Chosen to the practice squad. Released DE Randy Charlton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced TE Kyle Rudolph is retiring. Released C Alan Ali from the practice squad. Signed WR N’Keal Harry to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Tyre Phillips to the practice squad. Released LB Kyron Johnson and CB Tiawan Mullen from the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Gabriel Segal to Hapoel Tel Aviv Football Club through June 30, 2024.