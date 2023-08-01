Tuesday’s Transactions

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Reinstated 1B Matt Beaty from the 7-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha (IL).

Other news
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris salutes as she steps off of Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., May 4, 2021. Vice President Harris plans to visit southeast Wisconsin this week. She will making a stop in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 to tout broadband and affordable connectivity before going to Milwaukee for a pair of campaign receptions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin to tout broadband and raise money
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 1B Jared Walsh outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Jo Adell from the 10- day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Eduard Bazardo from Baltimore in exchange for minor league RHP Kogan Rinehart.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LF Jordan Luplow for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RF Sam Hilliard to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHPs Manuel Rodriguez and Adrian Sampson and future considerations to Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Josh Roberson.

CINCINATTI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) and RHP Hunter Greene to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded LHP Brad Hand to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Alec Barger. Acquired LHP Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff, 3B Brian Anderson and LHP Bennett Sousa to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded SS Paul DeJong and cash considerations to Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Matt Svanson.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Jake Alu from Rochester (IL). Claimed LHP Robert Garcia off waivers from Miami.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Lorenzo Burns.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.

DETOIT LIONS — Waived TE Shane Zylstra.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller. Waived G Chuck Filiaga and TE Camren McDonald.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Toriano Clinton and OT Dan Skipper. Waived DT Jamal Woods and TE Kaden Smith.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released TE O.J. Howard. Re-signed QB Chase Garbers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve. Signed G Sean Harlow.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RBs John Lovett and Greg Bell. Released RB Jason Huntley.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year contract. Waived S Avery Young.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed NT Robert Cooper. Waived NT Roderick Perry.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Trent Fredric to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Brandon Scanlin to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Placed New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Jamal Thiare, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a first-round 2024 MLS Super Draft pick from St Louis City SC in exchange for D Anthony Markanich.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed M Sebastian Kowalczyk, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Acquired M Diego Fagundez from Austin FC in exchange for M Memo Rodriguez.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Julian Fernandez to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Braian Ojeda from Nottingham Forrest (English Premiere League) to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Shaun Wegner head baseball coach.