Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Reinstated 1B Matt Beaty from the 7-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 1B Jared Walsh outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Jo Adell from the 10- day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Eduard Bazardo from Baltimore in exchange for minor league RHP Kogan Rinehart.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LF Jordan Luplow for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RF Sam Hilliard to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHPs Manuel Rodriguez and Adrian Sampson and future considerations to Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Josh Roberson.

CINCINATTI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) and RHP Hunter Greene to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded LHP Brad Hand to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Alec Barger. Acquired LHP Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff, 3B Brian Anderson and LHP Bennett Sousa to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded SS Paul DeJong and cash considerations to Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Matt Svanson.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Jake Alu from Rochester (IL). Claimed LHP Robert Garcia off waivers from Miami.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Lorenzo Burns.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.

DETOIT LIONS — Waived TE Shane Zylstra.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller. Waived G Chuck Filiaga and TE Camren McDonald.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Toriano Clinton and OT Dan Skipper. Waived DT Jamal Woods and TE Kaden Smith.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released TE O.J. Howard. Re-signed QB Chase Garbers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve. Signed G Sean Harlow.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RBs John Lovett and Greg Bell. Released RB Jason Huntley.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year contract. Waived S Avery Young.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed NT Robert Cooper. Waived NT Roderick Perry.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Trent Fredric to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Brandon Scanlin to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Placed New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Jamal Thiare, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a first-round 2024 MLS Super Draft pick from St Louis City SC in exchange for D Anthony Markanich.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed M Sebastian Kowalczyk, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Acquired M Diego Fagundez from Austin FC in exchange for M Memo Rodriguez.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Julian Fernandez to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Braian Ojeda from Nottingham Forrest (English Premiere League) to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Shaun Wegner head baseball coach.