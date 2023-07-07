Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 2B Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Optioned and designated RHP Rico Garcia for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Angel Felipe from Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Jose Lopez for assignment. Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Jay Jackson on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Alek Manoah from New Hampshire (EL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Tommy Edman on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Jose Fermin from Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Fred VanVleet.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Owen Sillinger to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Returned D Mamadou Fall on loan from Villareal CF (La Liga), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Cristian Casseres Jr. to Toulouse FC (Lige 1 side).

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed G Meagan McClelland as a national team replacement player (NTRP).

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Announced the retirement of head baseball coach Scott Doffek.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Named Antonija Cooper women’s volleyball head coach.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Named Marcus Hong assistant athletic trainer.