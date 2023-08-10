Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Danny Coulombe on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 9.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred RHP Liam Hendriks from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Deivi Garcia off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned him to Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Nelson Velasquez from Omaha (IL). Placed OF Drew Waters on the bereavement list.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent INF/OF Bligh Madris outright to Sugar land (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Shelby Harris. Waived DT Michael Dwumfour.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived G Logan Stenberg. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/retired list. Signed RB Benny Snell.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of F Taxi Fountas.