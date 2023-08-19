Lolita the orca dies
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 16. Placed RHP Mychal Givens on unconditional release waivers.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated SS Bo Bichette from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Paul DeJong for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated C Tucker Barnhart for assignment. Recalled 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot and LHP Bryan Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 1B Rowdy Tellez from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled RHP Andrew Bellatti from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL).