Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 16. Placed RHP Mychal Givens on unconditional release waivers.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Salt Lake (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated SS Bo Bichette from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Paul DeJong for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated C Tucker Barnhart for assignment. Recalled 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot and LHP Bryan Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 1B Rowdy Tellez from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled RHP Andrew Bellatti from Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL).