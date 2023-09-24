New Orleans Saints
College football
NASA capsule returns to Earth
Russia-Ukraine war
Bob Menendez
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Zack Kelly from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Robertson to Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Kyle Barraclough for assignment.

Other news
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer throws to wide receiver Isaiah Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois looks to get season back on track against FAU before diving into Big Ten play
A Romeoville Police officer carries out a door from inside of the home where four people were shot to death, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Romeoville Ill. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Suspect in family’s killing in suburban Chicago dies along with passenger after Oklahoma crash
A Romeoville Police officer carries out a door from inside of the home where four people were shot to death, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Romeoville Ill. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Suspect in fatal shootings of 4 people in suburban Chicago dead after car crash in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Transferred RHP Tanner Bibee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Triston McKenzie from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Columbus (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jesse Scholtens on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated C Salvador Perez from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Tyler Cropley to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Carson Fulmer from Salt lake (PCL). Reinstated INF Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 15-day Il, retroactive to Sept. 21. Placed INF C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23. Transferred OF Mike Trout to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned RHP Chris Paddack from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Jovani Moran from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL),

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Mark Melancon to Reno (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL). Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Bailey Falter on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Osvaldo Bido from Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Cody Bolton to the taxi squad.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DE Kuony Deng to the practice roster.