United States' Brian Harman celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Austin Voth to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Other news
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) is celebrated in the dugout after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Rangers put All-Star SS Corey Seager on IL with sprained right thumb
Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14, at the earliest.
Chicago White Sox' Eloy Jimenez (74) and Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrate with Zach Remillard after scoring on a two run double by Yasmani Grandal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Grandal’s 2-run double in 4-run 6th lifts White Sox to 6-2 win as Quintana makes Mets debut
Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 in José Quintana’s Mets debut.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Brendan White to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Greg Allen and INF/OF Jake Bauers from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned LHP Nestor Cortes to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Owen White from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Glenn Otto to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juaron Watts-Brown on a minor league contract. Activated LHP Genesis Cabrera. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled C Jose Herrera from Reno (PCL). Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHP Jesse Chavez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Daysbel Hernandez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Jake Walsh. Selected the contract of 2B Taylor Motter from Memphis (IL). Optioned SS Jose Fermin to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Jackson Wolf to San Antonio (TL).