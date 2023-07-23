Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Austin Voth to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Brendan White to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Greg Allen and INF/OF Jake Bauers from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned LHP Nestor Cortes to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Owen White from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Glenn Otto to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juaron Watts-Brown on a minor league contract. Activated LHP Genesis Cabrera. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled C Jose Herrera from Reno (PCL). Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHP Jesse Chavez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Daysbel Hernandez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Jake Walsh. Selected the contract of 2B Taylor Motter from Memphis (IL). Optioned SS Jose Fermin to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Jackson Wolf to San Antonio (TL).