Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Florida Coast League (FCL) Orioles on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with 1B Bryce Ball on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Cam Tullar on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Christopher Dishmey on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Bowman and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Wille Calhoun to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment and DH Jake Bauers to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 1B Ryan Noda in the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled 3B Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Cade Marlowe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed OF Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Andrew Kittredge to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with SSs Arjun Nimmala and Nick Goodwin, RHPs Landen Maroudis, Josh Mollerus, Grant Rogers, Chay Yeager, Kelena Sauer, Jackson Hornung and Aaron Munson, LPHs Kai Peterson, Connor O’Halloran, OFs Jace Bohrofen, Sam Shaw, Braden Barry and Brennan Orf and C Jackson Hornung. Signed non-drafted free agents 2B Bryce Arnold, LHP J.J. Sanchez and C Nate LaRue.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Xavier Meachem, LHP Kevin Vaupel and OF Jake DeLeo..

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Shaun Anderson on a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Drew VerHagen to Springfield (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Tepera for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Robert Suarez from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Jose Castillo for assignment. Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso (PCL). Agreed to terms with CFs Dillon Head, Homer Bush Jr. and Ryan Wilson, C J.D. Gonzalez, 2B Jay Beshears, RHPs Tucker Musgrove, Kannon Kemp, Carson Montgomery, Dane Lais, Tyler Morgan, Zac Addkison, Sam Whiting and Eric Yost, LHPs Blake Dickerson, Harry Gustin and Adler Cecil and SSs Hik McClaughry and B.Y. Choi. Signed undrafted free agents RHPs Langston Burkett, Breck Eichelberger, Joan Gonzalez and Will Varmette, 1B Ethan Long and Cs Addison Kopack and Colton Vincent. Agreed to terms with CF Donte Grant on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Luis Gonzalez to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) Giants on a rehab assignment.

Minor League

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Josh Broughton.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released C Mike Falsetti and OF Matt Feinstein.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Jordan Howard.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Martin Vincelli-Sinard. Released 1Bs Sam Abbott and Mathieu Sirois.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hunter Hoopes.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Ian McMahon.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Activated G Aerial Powers. Released G Kayana Traylor from her hardship contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Liz Dixon to a seven-day contract. Waived G Jennie Simms.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL - Announced approval of the sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. Fined former owner Dan Snyder $60 million following the investigation conducted by Mary Jo White.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released K Michael Badgley. Placed TE Derrick Deese Jr., QB Hendon Hooker and DL Zach Morton on the active/non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jayden Reed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Nik Needham o the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Leonard Johnson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded WR Denzel Mims to Detroit.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Charles McClelland.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Jorbi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

NASHVILLE SC — Promoted Lindsey Paola to chief operating officer.

COLLEGE

JACKSONVILLE — Name Justin Pope pitching coach for men’s baseball.

WASHINGTON (Md.) Named Meghan Keelan head coach for women’s lacrosse.