Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Seby Zavala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated RHP Spenser Watkins for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jose Urquidy from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Reynaldo Lopez on the bereavement list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Place OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of 3B Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Casey Schmitt to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Mark Mathias from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the bereavement list. Returned C Israel Pineda from rehab, reinstated him from the 60-day IL, and optioned him to Harrisburg (EL). Requested unconditional release waivers for RHP Paolo Espino. Optioned Amos Willingham to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall.