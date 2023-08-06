A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Seby Zavala on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated RHP Spenser Watkins for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jose Urquidy from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Reynaldo Lopez on the bereavement list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Place OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of 3B Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Casey Schmitt to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Mark Mathias from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the bereavement list. Returned C Israel Pineda from rehab, reinstated him from the 60-day IL, and optioned him to Harrisburg (EL). Requested unconditional release waivers for RHP Paolo Espino. Optioned Amos Willingham to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall.