Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jorge Lopez. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Colton Cowser to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Austin Voth for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Brennan Bernardino from the COVID-19 related IL. Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the bereavement list.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated INF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Oscar Gonzalez to Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated INF Rylan Bannon for assignment. Claimed LHP Bennett Sousa off waivers from Detroit.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Matt Thaiss from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Andrew Velazquez to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed C Max Stassi on the restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Willi Castro from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Jason Adam on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Daniel Bard on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2. Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Walker Buehler to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Bryce Johnson outright to Sacramento (PCL).