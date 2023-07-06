Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5.

Other news
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) greets relief pitcher Chasen Shreve after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Báez’s 2-run single in 1st starts Tigers to 9-0 rout of A’s. 10th time Oakland shut out
Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Detroit Tigers routed to the Oakland Athletics 9-0.
FILE - Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Tabbed the “next Kevin Durant” even before he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a high school sophomore in Michigan, Bates is no longer trying to live up to the expectations of others and simply following his own path, albeit not the one he imagined. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
From prodigy to project, Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates rediscovers joy on twisted path to NBA
Emoni Bates has gone from prodigy to project. Touted as a can’t-miss NBA star before he was a teenager, Bates has followed a twisted path to the pros.
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit returns to Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The last player Serena Williams beat, Anett Kontaveit, retires at 27 after loss at Wimbledon
The last player Serena Williams beat before retiring last year has now called it quits on her own career after a second-round loss at Wimbledon.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Tigers to get back Faedo, their 3rd starting pitcher in 4 days, on Friday
Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CICNINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tony Santillan from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment. Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Leahy from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham.

BASKETBALL

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Cameron Johnson.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Caris LeVert.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G/F Joe Harris and 2027 and 2029 second-round draft picks from Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Chris Paul from Washington in exchange for Gs Ryan Rollins and Jordan Poole, F Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a draft consideration.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Patty Mills and a draft consideration from Brooklyn in exchange for a draft consideration.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bruce Brown and re-signed G Tyrese Haliburton.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Kevin Love.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Davis Bertans from Dallas. Acquired G Victor Oladipo and a draft consideration from Miami.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Jalen McDaniels and re-signed C Jakob Poeltl.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Cs Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Tanner Molendyk and F Kalan Lind to three-year, entry-level contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS —Placed LW Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Tristan Muyumbato to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen. Promoted Jeremy Proud to goalkeeper coach.

SPORTING KC — Signed M Felipe Gutierrez, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed M Maitane Lopez to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Mariana Larroquette to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Annaig Butel to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

N. MICHIGAN — Named Luke Mattson men’s basketball assistant coach.