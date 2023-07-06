Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CICNINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tony Santillan from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment. Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Leahy from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham.

BASKETBALL

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Cameron Johnson.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Caris LeVert.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G/F Joe Harris and 2027 and 2029 second-round draft picks from Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Chris Paul from Washington in exchange for Gs Ryan Rollins and Jordan Poole, F Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a draft consideration.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Patty Mills and a draft consideration from Brooklyn in exchange for a draft consideration.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bruce Brown and re-signed G Tyrese Haliburton.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Kevin Love.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Davis Bertans from Dallas. Acquired G Victor Oladipo and a draft consideration from Miami.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Jalen McDaniels and re-signed C Jakob Poeltl.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Cs Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Tanner Molendyk and F Kalan Lind to three-year, entry-level contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS —Placed LW Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Tristan Muyumbato to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the departure of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen. Promoted Jeremy Proud to goalkeeper coach.

SPORTING KC — Signed M Felipe Gutierrez, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed M Maitane Lopez to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Mariana Larroquette to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Annaig Butel to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

N. MICHIGAN — Named Luke Mattson men’s basketball assistant coach.