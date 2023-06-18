Sunday’s Transactions

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from Norfolk (IL). Placed C James McCann on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Reed Garrett for assignment.

In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tanner Houck on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort and LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Seth Elledge and RHP Braden Bristo for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL). Recalled RHP Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred 1B Vinnie Pasquantino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 2B Michael Massey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Selected the contract of IB Matt Beaty and RHP Brooks Kriske from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Jordan Balazovic from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Ian Hamilton to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Returned 27th man RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Kolb Allard to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment. Designated 3B Charlie Culberson for assignment. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Optioned CF TJ Hopkins to Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Pete Alonso from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mark Vientos to Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Stephen Ridings to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LF Rafael Ortega on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Borucki from Indianapolis (IL). Placed LHP Jose Hernandez on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Keaton Winn from Sacramento (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHP Angel Felipe for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Preston Tucker from El Paso (PCL).

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced the retirement of G Lou Williams.