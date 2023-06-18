Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from Norfolk (IL). Placed C James McCann on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Reed Garrett for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tanner Houck on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort and LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Seth Elledge and RHP Braden Bristo for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL). Recalled RHP Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred 1B Vinnie Pasquantino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 2B Michael Massey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Selected the contract of IB Matt Beaty and RHP Brooks Kriske from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Jordan Balazovic from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Ian Hamilton to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Returned 27th man RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Kolb Allard to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment. Designated 3B Charlie Culberson for assignment. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Optioned CF TJ Hopkins to Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Pete Alonso from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mark Vientos to Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Stephen Ridings to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LF Rafael Ortega on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Borucki from Indianapolis (IL). Placed LHP Jose Hernandez on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Keaton Winn from Sacramento (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHP Angel Felipe for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Preston Tucker from El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced the retirement of G Lou Williams.