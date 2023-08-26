Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ryan from the 15-day IL and his rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Trevor Kelly to Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Ben Lively from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Alex Young on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 25.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Jacob Young from Rochester (IL). Transferred OF Stone Garrett from the 10-day IL to the 60-day Il. Optioned INF Jeter Downs to Rochester.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Jake Luton, RB Cameron Peoples, WRs Gary Jennings and C.J. Saunders, OT Larnel Coleman, DT Antwuan Jackson, LB Bumper Pool, Ss Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, CB Rejzohn Wright and K Matthew Wright.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released TEs Dan Arnold and Tyree Jackson, OLs Dennis Kelly, Brett Toth, Josh Andrews and Tyrese Robinson and QB Ian Book.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Transferred G Djordje Petrovic to English Premier League club Chelsea Football Club for an undisclosed fee.