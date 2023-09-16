Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Bryan Baker to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B Triston Casas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept 15. Recalled INF Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL). Sent RHPs Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort to Worcester on rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Shohei Ohtani on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Anthony Mislewicz on the 7-day concussion IL. Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL .

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the paternity list. Recalled SS Greg Jones from Durham (IL) and placed him on the 60-day Il. Activated SS Tristan Gray.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Adam Cimber to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released LHP Chasen Shreve.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Karl Kauffmann from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 15-day IL.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired C Hector Sanchez from the Kane County Cougars of the American Association. Activated RHP Justin Alintoff. Placed OF Ernie Geraci and INF Trent Taylor in the inactive list. Released LHP Kyle Regnault. Placed RHP Sam Kessler on the IL, retroactive to Sept. 1.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Andre Chachere, DL Eric Banks and CB Quavian White from the practice squad. Placed DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated RB Godwin Igwebuike and LB Andre Smith.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB J.J. Goodwin and C Brock Hoffman.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve. Activated RB Dwayne Washington.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Josh Paschal and DB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve, Signed DB Chase Lucas to the active roster. Activated G Kayode Awosika.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Juwann Winfree and OL Arlington Hambright.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB La’Mical Perine and DTs Chris Jones and Matt Dickerson. Waived CB Darius Rush.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Da’Shawn Hand to the active roster. Waived S Verone McKinley III. Activated LB Cameron Goode and DE Chase Winovich to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Tm Boyle to the active roster. Released WR Irv Charles.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Samuel Womack III on injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Swilling.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Pat O’Connor and LB J.J. Russell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Eric Garror and DL Kyle Peko from practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Recalled D Oskar Ågren from loan to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.