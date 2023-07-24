Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Pablo Reyes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Garza and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Mason Englert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 23. Recalled LHP Zach Logue and RHP Brendan White from Toledo.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Byron Buxton on the paternity list. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Taylor Hearn to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment.
COLORADO RROCKIES — Acquired RHPS Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon from Atlanta in exchange for RHP Pierce Johnson.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Johnny Olmstead.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Released F Kristine Anigwe.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB B.J. Ojulari to a four-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB C.J. Stroud to a rookie contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Julius Brents, QB Anthony Richardson and OT Blake Freeland to rookie contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Colin Thompson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Named Mike Adams assistant special teams coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Cody Mauch to a rookie contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR DeAndre Hopkins.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Alec Butcher and D Tyler Heidt to one-year contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Traded D Milos Degenek to Red Sar Belgrade in exchange for cash considerations.
D.C. UNITED — Activated F Nigel Robertha.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cristian Espinoza.