A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Pablo Reyes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Garza and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL).

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Following a historic start, the slumping Rays are suddenly playing catch-up in the AL East
Baseball’s best team for much of this season has seen a historic start give way to a July swoon that’s loosened its stranglehold on the top record in the American League.
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) is celebrated in the dugout after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Rangers put All-Star SS Corey Seager on IL with sprained right thumb
Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14, at the earliest.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Mason Englert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 23. Recalled LHP Zach Logue and RHP Brendan White from Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Byron Buxton on the paternity list. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Taylor Hearn to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment.

COLORADO RROCKIES — Acquired RHPS Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon from Atlanta in exchange for RHP Pierce Johnson.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Johnny Olmstead.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Released F Kristine Anigwe.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB B.J. Ojulari to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB C.J. Stroud to a rookie contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Julius Brents, QB Anthony Richardson and OT Blake Freeland to rookie contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Colin Thompson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Named Mike Adams assistant special teams coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Cody Mauch to a rookie contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Alec Butcher and D Tyler Heidt to one-year contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded D Milos Degenek to Red Sar Belgrade in exchange for cash considerations.

D.C. UNITED — Activated F Nigel Robertha.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cristian Espinoza.