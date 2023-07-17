Monday’s Transactions

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Grayson Rodriguez from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with OFs Mac Horvath and Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Other news
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say
Officials say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van in Indianapolis used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at federal prison, AP sources say
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Dustin Passarelli, who was charged in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man. The Indiana man has been convicted of murder Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man who witnesses said he made ethnic and religious insults against, including yelling “go back to your country,” before the shooting. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
Army veteran sentenced to 55 years for road rage shooting death of Muslim man
A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim.
Alex Palou, left, takes a photo with teammates after his victory in an IndyCar auto race, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP)
Palou continues hot streak, extends his IndyCar points lead by winning at Road America
Alex Palou built on his commanding lead in the IndyCar points standings by winning at Road America for his third title in his last four events.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 15-Day IL. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Clark.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Recalled RHPs Jimmy Herget and Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Zack Weiss to Salt lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SS Jacob Wilson.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Yandy Díaz from the paternity list. Designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment. Reinstated LHP Shane McClanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with SS Arjun Nimmala.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed SS Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Brock Wilken and RHP Josh Knoth.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated OF Travis Swaggerty for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled C Endy Rodriguez and SS Liover Peguero from Indianapolis. Optioned C Jason Delay to Indianapolis. Optioned OF Josh Palacios and RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Honeyman, RHPs Jacob Odle, Tyler Bradt, C Graysen Tarlow and HP Ryan Tepera. Agreed to terms with 1B Ross Friedrick on a minor league contract. Designated LHP Genesis Cabrera for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Roddery Muñoz off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Announced the completion of a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, acquiring a future protected second-round pick in exchange for Suns G Cameron Payne, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. Announced the completion of a trade with Orlando, acquiring three future second-round picks in exchange for a future first-round pick swap.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a rookie contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kelee Ringo to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced WR Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is now eligible to play.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed G Michael DiPietro to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed D Alec Regula to a one-year, two-way contract. Agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with D Reilly Walsh.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Connor Bedard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed RW Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C Morgan Barron to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Mutually agrees to terminate G Eloy Room’s contract.

Mls Next Pro

NORTH TEXAS SC — Announced they have relieved Javier Cano of his duties as head coach and that assistant coach John Gall will assume head coaching duties on an interim basis while Michel Garbini will continue in his role as assistant coach.

_____