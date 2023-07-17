Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Grayson Rodriguez from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with OFs Mac Horvath and Enrique Bradfield Jr.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 15-Day IL. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Clark.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Recalled RHPs Jimmy Herget and Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Zack Weiss to Salt lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SS Jacob Wilson.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Yandy Díaz from the paternity list. Designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment. Reinstated LHP Shane McClanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with SS Arjun Nimmala.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed SS Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Brock Wilken and RHP Josh Knoth.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated OF Travis Swaggerty for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled C Endy Rodriguez and SS Liover Peguero from Indianapolis. Optioned C Jason Delay to Indianapolis. Optioned OF Josh Palacios and RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Honeyman, RHPs Jacob Odle, Tyler Bradt, C Graysen Tarlow and HP Ryan Tepera. Agreed to terms with 1B Ross Friedrick on a minor league contract. Designated LHP Genesis Cabrera for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Roddery Muñoz off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Announced the completion of a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, acquiring a future protected second-round pick in exchange for Suns G Cameron Payne, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. Announced the completion of a trade with Orlando, acquiring three future second-round picks in exchange for a future first-round pick swap.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a rookie contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kelee Ringo to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced WR Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is now eligible to play.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed G Michael DiPietro to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed D Alec Regula to a one-year, two-way contract. Agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with D Reilly Walsh.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Connor Bedard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed RW Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C Morgan Barron to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Mutually agrees to terminate G Eloy Room’s contract.

Mls Next Pro

NORTH TEXAS SC — Announced they have relieved Javier Cano of his duties as head coach and that assistant coach John Gall will assume head coaching duties on an interim basis while Michel Garbini will continue in his role as assistant coach.

_____