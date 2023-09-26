Hunter Biden vs Rudy Giuliani
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Tyler Naquin from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Jimmy Lambert from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Simi Fehoko.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Cam Squires to Cape Breton (QMJHL) and F Cole Brown to Brantford (OHL).

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Emma Hartan assistant women’s gymnastics coach.