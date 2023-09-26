Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Tyler Naquin from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Jimmy Lambert from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Simi Fehoko.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Cam Squires to Cape Breton (QMJHL) and F Cole Brown to Brantford (OHL).
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Emma Hartan assistant women’s gymnastics coach.