Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 29.

Other news
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Cal Quantrill from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Alec Marsh from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 3B Kevin Padlo outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of 3B Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett. Transferred LHP Dylan Lee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Colin Holderman from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 15-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Jose a Ferrer from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the bereavement list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Corliss Williamson assistant coach.

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed Fs Tyler Smith and Izan Almansa.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Charli Turner Thorne assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Signed DT Taylor Stallworth.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a one-year, two-way contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre, D Dakota Mermis and F Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Shane Bowers to a one-year, two-way contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Noah Juulsen to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Shane Sellar to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Rodolfo Borrell sporting director.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Waived D Sega Coulibaly.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen (Dutch side), pending a physical and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed M Victor Griffin to a short-term agreement.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Giovanni Aguilar to a third short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Chicago M Julia Bianchi for one game for major game misconduct during a June 25 match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fined Chicago head coach Chris Petrucelli an undisclosed amount for comments detrimental to the league made on social media on June 26.