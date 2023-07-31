Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to the Floridia Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled LHP Joe Jacques from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 15-day IL. Traded RHP Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay in exchange for 1B Kyle Manzardo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed RHP Jake Cousins off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land. Designated LHP Blake Taylor for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Transferred 3B Taylor Ward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated INF C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk. Optioned INF Trey Cabbage to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 2B Roc Riggio on a contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs Aaron Nixon and Trent Sellers on minor league contracts. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled HP Jhony Brito from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Taj Bradley to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Jordan Hicks. Placed RHP Jay Jackson on family medical emergency leave. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Kyle Lewis and INF Diego Castillo from Reno (PCL). Acquired RHP Paul Sewald from Seattle in exchange for INFs Josh Rojas, Ryan Bliss and OF Dominic Canzone.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP A.J. Minter from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett (IL). Designated 3B Charlie Culberson for assignment. Activated SS Nicky Lopez.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Jeimer Candelario and cash considerations from Washington in exchange for minor league LHP DJ Herz and minor league INF Kevin Made. Acquired RHP Jose Cuas from Kansas City in exchange for OF Nelson Velazquez.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF Brendan Rodgers from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Coco Montes from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARINS — Reinstated C Jazz Chisolm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Acquired minor league RHP Justin Jarvis from Milwaukee in exchange for OF Mark Canha and cash considerations.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 2B Pierce Bennett on a contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed C Luke Scherrer to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hobie Harris from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the bereavement list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas RB Ronald Jones for two games without pay for violating performance-enhancing substance policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuke. Waived K Matthew Trickett.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated DB Damarion Williams from the active/physicaly unable to perform (PUP) list. yCAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Bravion Roy. Signed LB Deion Jones and DT Nick Thurman..

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jared Pinkney. Released WR Thyrick Pitts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Lorenzo Burns.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed G Yasir Durant. Waived OT Christian DiLauro. Waived WR K.J. Haler with a non-football illness designation.

DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated WR Marvin Jones Jr. from the non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed C James Empey off waivers from Tennessee.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated TE Will Mallory from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Isaiah Moore on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated OT Warren McClendon.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated LT Terron Armstead off the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kyle Philips. Placed G Trai Turner on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB SaRodorick Thompson. Waived S Morell Osling and LB Cam Bright.

WASHINGTON CMMANDERS — Signed RB Derrick Gore.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed RW Jesse Ylonen to a one-year, two-way contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Filip Gustavsson to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed LW Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Max Johnson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Rudy Camacho from CF Montreal in exchange for $400,00 in general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Juan Jose Mina from Deportivo Cali, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (TC) and P-1 visa.