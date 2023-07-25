Tuesday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Justin Riemer and C Drew Ehrhard.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Bryan Shaw outright to Charlotte (IL). Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte. Reinstated 2B Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (TL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Seth Elledge outright to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Pierce Johnson and LHP Taylor Hearn from the 15-day IL. Sent LHP A.J Minter to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Jose Castillo to Jacksonville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded LHP Jose Castillo to Miami in exchange for cash considerations.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jake Fishman. Released RHP Chris Tessiltore.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Geoff Swaim.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed TE MyCole Pruitt.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford and LB Buddy Johnson. Waived LB Sterling Weatherford and P Ryan Anderson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed Gs Max Garcia and Trai Turner and TE Jimmy Graham.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Tashawn Bower. Re-signed RB Saquon Barkley to a one-year contract. Waived OLB Elerson Smith and S Trenton Thompson.

WASHINGTON COMMANDRS — Signed WR Byron Pringle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced the retirement of C Patrice Bergeron.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Samuel Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Matt Majka chief executive officer of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, Mitch Helgerson chief revenue officer and Bill Guerin president of hockey operations.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Re-signed D Adam Karashik.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARHTQUAKES — Acquired F Ayo Akinola on loan for the remainder of the season from Toronto FC in exchange for a 2023 international spot. roster

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Named Kate Pearson head women’s basketball coach.