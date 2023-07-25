FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Justin Riemer and C Drew Ehrhard.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Bryan Shaw outright to Charlotte (IL). Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte. Reinstated 2B Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (TL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Seth Elledge outright to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Pierce Johnson and LHP Taylor Hearn from the 15-day IL. Sent LHP A.J Minter to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Jose Castillo to Jacksonville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded LHP Jose Castillo to Miami in exchange for cash considerations.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jake Fishman. Released RHP Chris Tessiltore.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Geoff Swaim.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed TE MyCole Pruitt.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford and LB Buddy Johnson. Waived LB Sterling Weatherford and P Ryan Anderson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed Gs Max Garcia and Trai Turner and TE Jimmy Graham.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Tashawn Bower. Re-signed RB Saquon Barkley to a one-year contract. Waived OLB Elerson Smith and S Trenton Thompson.

WASHINGTON COMMANDRS — Signed WR Byron Pringle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced the retirement of C Patrice Bergeron.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Samuel Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Matt Majka chief executive officer of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, Mitch Helgerson chief revenue officer and Bill Guerin president of hockey operations.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Re-signed D Adam Karashik.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARHTQUAKES — Acquired F Ayo Akinola on loan for the remainder of the season from Toronto FC in exchange for a 2023 international spot. roster

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Named Kate Pearson head women’s basketball coach.