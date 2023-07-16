Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment.

Other news
Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident
As federal investigators look into the Greyhound bus accident in Illinois that killed three passengers, one thing they’ll examine is the role parked trucks had in the wreck.
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Calvin Harris and Weston Eberly, RHPs Carlton Perkins, Seth Keener, Garrett Wright, Grant Taylor and Zach Franklin, LHPs Lucas Gordon, Christian Oppor and Anthony Imhoff, OFs Eddie Park and Caden Connor, SS Jacob Gonzalez, 2B Edrick Felix, 3B Ryan Galanie, and INF Mikey Kane.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Bryce Miller from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez, OFs Alfonsin Rosario and Brett Bateman, 1B Jonathon Long and 3B Brian Kalmer on contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF/OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Luis F. Ortiz to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Returned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Optioned 1B Luken Baker to Memphis. Reinstated C Andrew Knizner from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jason Savacool, Charles Harrison and Christian Worley, OFs Zach Levenson and Brayden Jobert and LHP Ixan Adnerson on contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 15-day IL. Returned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Duhaime to a one year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Sergio Busquets.