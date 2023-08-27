Jacksonville hate crime shooting
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Brennan Bernardino on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Phil Maton from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Erik Swanson on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Thompson from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Hunter Goodman from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Gavin Stone. Optioned LHP Bryan Hudson.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Osvaldo Bido to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Guillermo Zuniga on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 25. Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Received RB Pierre Strong Jr. from New England in exchange for T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, G Emil Ekiyor, Tes Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson, K Lucas Havrisik and T Matthew Vanderslice. Released RB Kenyan Drake and DB Teez Tabor.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DT Kevin Atkins, DB Darren Evans, NT Donovan Jeter, WR Collin Johnson and RB James Robinson. Released DT Tashawn Bower, DT Brandin Bryant, Ts Korey Cunningham and Julien Davenport and WR Jaydon Mickens. Placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DE Quinton Bell, QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, DTs Robert Cooper and Marvin Wilson, WRs Jadon Haslewood, Johnny King and Freddie Swain, TE/QB Tyree Jackson, LBs Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Caleb Saunders, OL Tyrese Robinson and NT/DT Olive Sagapolu.