Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Calvin Harris, Dominic Tamez and Weston Eberly, RHPs Carlton Perkins, Seth Keener, Garrett Wright, Grant Taylor and Zach Franklin, LHPs Lucas Gordon, Christian Oppor and Anthony Imhoff, OFs Eddie Park and Caden Connor, SS Jacob Gonzalez, 2B Edrick Felix, 3B Ryan Galanie, and INF Mikey Kane on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Bryce Miller from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez, OFs Alfonsin Rosario and Brett Bateman, 1B Jonathon Long and 3B Brian Kalmer on contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF/OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Luis F. Ortiz to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Returned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Optioned 1B Luken Baker to Memphis. Reinstated C Andrew Knizner from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jason Savacool, Charles Harrison and Christian Worley, OFs Zach Levenson and Brayden Jobert and LHP Ixan Adnerson on contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 15-day IL. Returned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Dalano Banton.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Darius Bazley.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Reggie Jackson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Lukas Dostal to a two-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year, two-way contract. Re-signed F Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Duhaime to a one year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Sergio Busquets.

MLS NEXT Pro

LAFC2 — Acquired F Leonardo Flores on a 12-month loan from Liga MX.