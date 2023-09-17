Travis Hunter injury
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Shane Beiber to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Frankie Montas to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Boyle from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed LHP Sean Newcomb on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 16. Transferred RHP Freddy Tarnok to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Dylan Lee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled THP Noah Davis from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned OF Dane Myers and LHP Josh Simpson to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Blake Perkins from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Joey Wiemer to Nashville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Juan Yepez from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Amos Willingham to Rochester.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Augie Voight to the active list. Placed RHP Justin Alintoff on the inactive list.