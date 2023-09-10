NFL Sunday Ticket
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the bereavement list. Placed LHP James Paxton on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 7. Recalled RHP Nick Robertson from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Brendan White to Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Ben Joyce and INF Zach Neto from the IL. Optioned INF Trey Cabbage and LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz and RHP Matt Bowman from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio and LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated RHP Luke Weaver for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHPs AJ Smith-Shawver and Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Greene, 1B Joey Votto and 3B Jonathan India from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Lyon Richardson to Louisville (IL). Returned 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP Carson Spiers to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Wander Suero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Gus Varland on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Emmanuel De Jesus to Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.