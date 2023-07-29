Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct following a game on July 28 against Toronto.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Mauricio Llovera. Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Kendall Graveman. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 3B Sean Bouchard to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Rockies on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated RHP David Robertson. Optioned RHP Bryan Hoeing to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 1B Carlos Santana. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to Nashville (IL). Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Noah Song from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated LHP Angel Perdomo.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB David Anenih. Released CB Dylan Mabin.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT Eddie Goldman on the exempt/left squad list. Released LB Dorian Etheridge. Signed DL Kemoko Turay.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Jake Luton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli apple to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Tyjuan Garbutt to the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Facundo Farias from Argentine side Club Atletico Colon to a contract through 2026 for an international roster slot after receiving his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC.