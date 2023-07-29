This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct following a game on July 28 against Toronto.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Mauricio Llovera. Optioned LHP Joe Jacques to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Kendall Graveman. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 3B Sean Bouchard to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Rockies on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated RHP David Robertson. Optioned RHP Bryan Hoeing to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 1B Carlos Santana. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to Nashville (IL). Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Noah Song from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated LHP Angel Perdomo.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB David Anenih. Released CB Dylan Mabin.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT Eddie Goldman on the exempt/left squad list. Released LB Dorian Etheridge. Signed DL Kemoko Turay.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Jake Luton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli apple to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Tyjuan Garbutt to the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Facundo Farias from Argentine side Club Atletico Colon to a contract through 2026 for an international roster slot after receiving his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC.