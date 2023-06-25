Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill on a rehab assignment to Akron (EL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Braden Bristo outright to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Activated 3B Mike Moustakas. Optioned LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jose De Leon on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Dayton (ML). Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Randy Wynne form Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears and INF/OF Michael Toglia from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Karl Kauffman to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to Rancho Cucamonga (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF Chris Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jason Alexander on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jose Quintna and RHP Elieser Hernandez on rehab assignments to Brooklyn (SAL). Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Designated 2B Mark Mathias for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Luke Jackson on the 15-day IL.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Epiphanny Prince to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

PHOENIX MECURY — Fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard. Named Nikki Blue interim head coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.