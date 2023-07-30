Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Wells to Bowie (EL). Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITESOX — Sent RF Trayce Thompson to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo. Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day IL. Placed RF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for INF/OF Luisangel Acuna. Place RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (IL). Signed RHP Karl Hartman to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis in exchange for RHPs Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Cole Slusler from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Tommy Henry on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Jonathan India on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Lousivlle (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dane Myers to Jacksonville (IL). Sent SS Jazz Chishold Jr. to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Rico Garcia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett. Placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Amari Rodgers. Reinstated CB Kendall Sheffield from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli Apple. Reinstated T Isaiah Wynn from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated TE Noah Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Singed F Jack McBain to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Tommy McClelland director of athletics.