Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Wells to Bowie (EL). Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITESOX — Sent RF Trayce Thompson to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo. Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day IL. Placed RF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for INF/OF Luisangel Acuna. Place RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (IL). Signed RHP Karl Hartman to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis in exchange for RHPs Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Cole Slusler from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Tommy Henry on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Jonathan India on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Lousivlle (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dane Myers to Jacksonville (IL). Sent SS Jazz Chishold Jr. to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Rico Garcia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett. Placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Amari Rodgers. Reinstated CB Kendall Sheffield from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli Apple. Reinstated T Isaiah Wynn from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated TE Noah Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Singed F Jack McBain to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
RICE — Named Tommy McClelland director of athletics.