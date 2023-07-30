Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Wells to Bowie (EL). Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITESOX — Sent RF Trayce Thompson to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Other news
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo. Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day IL. Placed RF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for INF/OF Luisangel Acuna. Place RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (IL). Signed RHP Karl Hartman to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis in exchange for RHPs Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Cole Slusler from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Tommy Henry on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Jonathan India on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Lousivlle (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dane Myers to Jacksonville (IL). Sent SS Jazz Chishold Jr. to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Rico Garcia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett. Placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Amari Rodgers. Reinstated CB Kendall Sheffield from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli Apple. Reinstated T Isaiah Wynn from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated TE Noah Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Singed F Jack McBain to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Tommy McClelland director of athletics.