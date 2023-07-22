Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Justin Garza from Worcester (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Prelander Berroa to Arkansas. Placed OF A.J. Pollock o the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Josh Fleming to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Rays on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Grant Anderson to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to Reno (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Reno. Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released SS Eli White. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Leahy to Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Austin Watkins Jr.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Justin Jackson. Waived RB Greg Bell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Ben Bartch on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Will Levis on a rookie contract.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW YORK RED BULL II — Acquired M Rafael Mosquera on loan from Panamanian C.D. Plaza Amador through July of 2024.