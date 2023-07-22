Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Justin Garza from Worcester (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) is celebrated in the dugout after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Rangers put All-Star SS Corey Seager on IL with sprained right thumb
Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14, at the earliest.
Chicago White Sox' Eloy Jimenez (74) and Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrate with Zach Remillard after scoring on a two run double by Yasmani Grandal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Grandal’s 2-run double in 4-run 6th lifts White Sox to 6-2 win as Quintana makes Mets debut
Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 in José Quintana’s Mets debut.
Standing with other former Northwestern athletes, former Northwestern football player Simba Short speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks
From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in teams sports in the United States.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Prelander Berroa to Arkansas. Placed OF A.J. Pollock o the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Josh Fleming to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Rays on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Grant Anderson to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to Reno (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Reno. Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released SS Eli White. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Leahy to Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Austin Watkins Jr.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Justin Jackson. Waived RB Greg Bell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Ben Bartch on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Will Levis on a rookie contract.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW YORK RED BULL II — Acquired M Rafael Mosquera on loan from Panamanian C.D. Plaza Amador through July of 2024.